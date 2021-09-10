Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $766,000 Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.88. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

