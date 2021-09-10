Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $147,000 Investment in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of CIM Commercial Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCT opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 89,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 376,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,413,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

