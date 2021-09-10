Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOD stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $821.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

