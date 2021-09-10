Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,400 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 104.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SILK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SILK opened at $62.04 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

