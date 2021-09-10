Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of HHR opened at $53.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.66.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.