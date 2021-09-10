Nord Finance (NORD) Market Cap Tops $6.54 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $721,123.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00006002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00064430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00126017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00181447 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,382.36 or 0.99951869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.44 or 0.07224969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.55 or 0.00862369 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,551 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

