North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOA. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

NOA opened at $13.82 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $414.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.49.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 771.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

