North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $4,980.00

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,980 ($65.06) and last traded at GBX 4,980 ($65.06), with a volume of 3911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,900 ($64.02).

The company has a market cap of £683.20 million and a PE ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,834.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,391.98.

In related news, insider Charles Wake purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,358 ($65,793.05).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

