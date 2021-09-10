Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $2.32 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 0.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.81. 68,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,215. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.96. The company has a market cap of $260.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

