Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431,857 shares during the period. América Móvil accounts for about 20.6% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $198,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 121.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 65.6% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 523.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 89,260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 55.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,945 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 6.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. 22,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,980. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.