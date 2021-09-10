Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 0.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 28.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $109,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in American Tower by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.49. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.15.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

