Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.20 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 160.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NAK stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 60,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,083,295. The company has a market cap of $243.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.87. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.26.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

