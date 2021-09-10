Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTIC. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.42 million, a PE ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 866.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 47.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 187,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 11.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 95.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 37.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 47,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

