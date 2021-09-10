Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NOVT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.21. 298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. Novanta has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $156.21.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

