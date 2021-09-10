Nuance Investments LLC Buys 546,875 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 284.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,875 shares during the quarter. Calavo Growers comprises 0.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 4.18% of Calavo Growers worth $46,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,736. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $685.79 million, a P/E ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.