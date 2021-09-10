Nuance Investments LLC Has $17.66 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nuance Investments LLC cut its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331,030 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $17,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,142. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.66.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Truist Securities cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.82.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

