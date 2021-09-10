Nuance Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,234 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.9% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 45.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 91,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.5% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.41. 11,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.85. The company has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

