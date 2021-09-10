Nuggets Market Cap Reaches $795,864.53 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 47.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $795,864.53 and approximately $96.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 53.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00064628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00125162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00180641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,411.48 or 0.99911545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.94 or 0.07233917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.58 or 0.00916526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

