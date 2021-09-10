NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Holdings Boosted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,575 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of BATS NUSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. 80,459 shares of the company traded hands. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09.

