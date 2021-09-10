Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Down to $31.02

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.02, but opened at $30.00. Nyxoah shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

NYXH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.20.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.