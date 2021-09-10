O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,726 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after buying an additional 588,346 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,187,000 after acquiring an additional 60,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,745,000 after acquiring an additional 86,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

