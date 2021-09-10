O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 64,255 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,255 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,210 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,278 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 769.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,333 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

