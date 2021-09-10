O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 5,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $414.55 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.