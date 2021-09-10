O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Altice USA by 745.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 477,636 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Altice USA by 718.8% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. FIX lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

