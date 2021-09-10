O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 9,935 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

