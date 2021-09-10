O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $10.53 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,368 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.