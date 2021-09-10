O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,898.27 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,744.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2,445.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

