OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on OceanaGold to C$3.25 and set an “ouperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.93.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OGC traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 196,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$2.95.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.