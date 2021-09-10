Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.250-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.93 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.740 EPS.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $9.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.76 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.67.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,531 shares of company stock valued at $52,605,591. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.