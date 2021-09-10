Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $289.65 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $304.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.26. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

