Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Buys $34,714.64 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Hugh H. Mclean purchased 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $34,714.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,668.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

