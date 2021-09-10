OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 8,391.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $777.28 million, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. OneSpan’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 and have sold 35,081 shares worth $883,961. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

