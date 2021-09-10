Only1 Price Reaches $0.83 on Major Exchanges (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Only1 has traded 112.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $30.85 million and $5.20 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Only1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00058608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00160956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00042867 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.