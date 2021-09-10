Onooks Market Capitalization Achieves $4.20 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $142,721.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00064010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00125108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00179107 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,594.77 or 1.00044162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.11 or 0.07241117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.76 or 0.00901287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

