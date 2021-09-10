OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 642,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,363 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPK. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 333.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

