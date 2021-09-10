OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Gap Up to $10.83

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.83, but opened at $11.20. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 1,352 shares traded.

OSUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $833.86 million, a P/E ratio of 163.29 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

