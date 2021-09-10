Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded by Jonestrading to “Hold”

Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.51%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.