Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Market Capitalization Achieves $889,932.41

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $889,932.41 and approximately $335,347.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00063312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00124496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.07 or 0.00177869 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,049.16 or 1.00073839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.40 or 0.07178358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.98 or 0.00808561 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem was first traded on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

