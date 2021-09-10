OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

OSI Systems stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.37. 779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,714. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average of $97.60. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $386,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,453,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 231,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,483 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

