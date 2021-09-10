Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

NYSE OMI opened at $35.96 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.