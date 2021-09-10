Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Owlet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Owlet will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.