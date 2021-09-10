Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

NYSE OXM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.18. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXM. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

