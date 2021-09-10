Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.57. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

