PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.390-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.45 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PD shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.07.

PD traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,796. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. PagerDuty has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $58.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

