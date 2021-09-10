PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report sales of $487.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $496.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $482.29 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $331.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.04. 5,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

