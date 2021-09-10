Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Papa John’s International worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after acquiring an additional 431,113 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,547 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after acquiring an additional 167,552 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 583,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 77,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PZZA stock opened at $128.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $132.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

