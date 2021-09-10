Papp L Roy & Associates Invests $220,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

