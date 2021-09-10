PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.69. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. Analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

