Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after acquiring an additional 331,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,412,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $107.04. 145,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,966. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

