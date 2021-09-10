Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.38. The company had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.78. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

